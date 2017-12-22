Ambassador: India keen to expand non-oil sector cooperation with Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ India is interested in expanding cooperation in non-oil sector with Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana said at a press conference.

"The relations between Azerbaijan and India are becoming stronger and expanding in different spheres. We have many areas in which we can expand cooperation and support each other. India is Azerbaijan's partner in the energy sector, but we are also interested in developing cooperation in the non-oil sector - agriculture, tourism. Cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals is one of the priorities for us", ambassador said.