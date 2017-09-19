Ambassador: I will spare no efforts in broadening the EU cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "It is great honour and privilege to represent the European Union in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, newly appointed Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankuaskas said.

"Azerbaijan and the EU have a clear common ambition to deepen political contacts, to accelerate economic integration and to develop cooperation in the framework of the Eastern Partnership and the European Neighbourhood Policy. Currently, our common efforts are guided by the active negotiation of a new comprehensive agreement which will bring new trust to our relations notably in terms of enhanced political dialogue, trade and people to people contacts", the ambassador said.

"I will spare no efforts in broadening and strengthening EU cooperation with Azerbaijan based on shared interests and common values. Together with the EU Member States present in Azerbaijan, we will continue to help enhancing the EU-Azerbaijan partnership for the ultimate goal of peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

I encourage you to find out more about the EU, its relations with Azerbaijan and its activities on the ground. Check how some EU supported projects change the daily life and working habits of Azerbaijani people. Check the exciting opportunities for academic exchanges and various cultural activities supported by the EU Delegation. Please go and visit Sizin Avropa.az, AvropadASAN, Erasmus Mundus Azerbaijan. Don't miss our exciting activities during the first Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival in Baku on 12-20 October 2017", he added.