Ambassador: Common efforts of both nations a key point in Azerbaijan-US relations

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ US provided $1.3 bln financial support to Azerbaijan during 25 years.

Report informs, the US ambassador in Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta stated at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between two countries.

According to him, this support was directed to individuals suffered from the conflict, those desiring to open new business enterprises, to join entrepreneurial activity and farmers.

Moreover, diplomat noted that common efforts of both nations is key point in relations between US and Azerbaijan: “It means establishment of strong relations between two nations and support to the Azerbaijanis in building strong, prospering, democratic, stabile state”.

Touching upon energy topic, R.Cekuta noted Washington’s support to Baku for diversification of energy resources: “We hold regular intergovernmental consultations with Azerbaijan on issues concerning advance of energy projects. These projects are important for European and global energy security”.

Talking about education sphere, R. Cekuta told that 6,000 Azerbaijanis were educated in USA within various programs during 25-year period.