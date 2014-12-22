Almazbek Atambayev congratulates Azerbaijan President on occassion of birthday

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs the letter states:

Dear Mr. President. Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

In Kyrgyzstan, you are known as a consistent supporter of the development of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

I am convinced that through the joint efforts, Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani brotherly relations will be further strengthened for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

Dear Ilham Aliyev, I wish you good health, happiness and successes in your responsible state activities.