    Almazbek Atambayev congratulates Azerbaijan President on occassion of birthday

    Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday, Kyrgyzystan President writes in his letter

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs the letter states: 

    Dear Mr. President. Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

    In Kyrgyzstan, you are known as a consistent supporter of the development of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

    I am convinced that through the joint efforts, Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani brotherly relations will be further strengthened for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

    Dear Ilham Aliyev, I wish you good health, happiness and successes in your responsible state activities. 

