Allahshukur Pashazade: Terrorism has no faith, no religion

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Terrorism has no faith, no religion, terrorism uses religion for its dirty purposes."

Report informs, it was stated by the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade.

He stressed that those who use religion for their own purposes, will be punished.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said that Azerbaijan also faces with this problem: "These events occurred in Azerbaijan, in Khojaly on January 20, they are now taking place in Lebanon and other countries. Events in Paris are continuation of this terror."

He stressed that representatives of all religions came to the French Embassy in Baku to express their condolences to the victims of terrorist attacks in Paris: "Azerbaijan can be an example of tolerance for the whole world", said the Sheikh-ul-Islam.