Ali Hasanov visits Turkey on Azerbaijani President's instruction

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Aide to the Azerbaijani President on Public and Political Affairs, Ali Hasanov is on visit to Turkey on the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, within the framework of the visit Ali Hasanov has met with Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Several issues between Azerbaijan and Turkey were discussed as well as views on socio-political relations exchanged.

The issues regarding determination of a new strategy to ensure organized and joint activities of the Turkish and Azerbaijani diasporas were touched upon.

During the meeting, new level of the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic partnership, development prospects of the relations discussed.