Ali Hasanov: Attempts to politicize court`s verdict about Khadija Ismayilova are unacceptable

Baku.2 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Journalist of "Azadlig" radio Khadija Ismayilova faced criminal charges for committing concrete criminal acts unrelated with her journalistic activities. During the trial the charges were fully proved and the adequate decision was made. That is why attempts to politicize the court`s verdict about Ismayilova by some international organizations, officials of different countries, and a number of international human rights organizations are unacceptable", - Report informs, Presidential Aide for Public and Political Affairs, the Azerbaijani President`s Aide for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov told AZERTAC.

Azerbaijani government takes systematic measures towards ensuring the further development of the freedom of speech and information, the independence of the mass media. Today hundreds of media outlets are freely and safely operating, journalists are carrying out their duties without any obstacles. As in developed Western countries, journalists don`t face any charges for their professional activities in Azerbaijan as well. That is why we consider unacceptable the fact of some foreign circles` distorting the realities in Azerbaijan, and generalizing separate cases groundlessly thus damaging the country`s democratic image and we call them to refrain from this approach.