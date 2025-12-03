Ali Alizada: Azerbaijan committed to strengthening cooperation within ECO

Azerbaijan intends to deepen its cooperation with member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada said in an interview with ISNA, as quoted by Report.

"Azerbaijan, as an ECO member, is committed to strengthening cooperation within the organisation and is working to advance relations among member states," he stated.

The ambassador highlighted the historical significance of this year"s ECO summit (3–4 July 2025), which for the first time was held in the Azerbaijani city of Khankandi, in the Karabakh region.

According to Alizada, the summit and its accompanying events - including specialised meetings for women and youth - were "highly successful."

"Heads of state issued instructions to accelerate cooperation in key areas, including the economy, trade, energy, culture and humanitarian issues," he added.

Alizada also pointed to positive trends in trade among ECO countries and expressed confidence that economic ties would continue to expand.

On bilateral relations between Baku and Tehran, he noted that ties are growing and that high-level exchanges are planned to further strengthen them.

The 17th ECO Summit, held on 3–4 July in Khankandi under the theme of "New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future," focused on economic cooperation, sustainable development, and climate action.