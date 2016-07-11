 Top
    Close photo mode

    A number of bilateral agreements will be signed during visit of Ukrainian President to Azerbaijan

    The program of the visit to Baku unveiled

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 13-14, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media press-service of the President of Ukraine said.

    According to the press service, President of Ukraine, together with his Azerbaijani counterpart President Ilham Aliyev will hold a fifth meeting of the Council of Presidents of Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

    The visit is expected to sign several bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in various fields.

    The visit program also provides individual meeting Poroshenko with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi