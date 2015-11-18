16 years passed since Azerbaijan joined Charter for European Security

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ 16 years pass from Azerbaijan's joining to the Charter for European Security.

Report informs, Azerbaijan joined the Charter for European Security of Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on November 18, 1999.

OSCE, which Azerbaijan Republic is a member since 1992, is a sole political organization covering all countries of the European continent. Azerbaijan Republic joined OSCE Helsinki Final Act (1992), Charter of Paris and Charter for European Security (1999), which are main documents of the organization.

Cooperation in the OSCE framework has an important place in foreign policy of Azerbaijan Republic in resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Azerbaijan collaborates with the OSCE in the field of democratization, too. It includes observation of elections, projects realized through OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, etc.