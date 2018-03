Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Zire" defender Adil Nagiyev was dismissed from the U-21 national team. Report informs citing the AFFA's website, decision was made by head coach Yashar Vahabzade.

The team members are in training camp in Baku since August 24. During the preparation process in 2 games Nagiyev showed poor performance. As a result, Vahabzadə sent him to the camp of the national team.