Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Premier League's (APL) football club Zira reshuffled.

Report informs, Orkhan Mammadov was elected as the honorary president after club-wide consultations.

O. Mammadov was the main initiator of establishment of Zira. Former executive director Natig Ismayilov was appointed as a president of the club. He was replaced by Jahangir Mammadov.

Notably, Zira football club was founded in 2014.