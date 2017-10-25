"Zira" FC punishes its Romanian legionnaire

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Zira" FC has punished its Romanian footballer Gabriel Matei, the club's head coach Ayhan Abbasov told Report.

According to young specialist, reason is the 27-year-old defender's open protest against his replacement with Vusal Isgandarli in 63rd minute of the match against Sumgayit in IX round of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL).

Matei has been fined according to the club's disciplinary rules.

Notably, "Zira" FC has left the squad for the first time in this season by defeating Sumgayit in the last round with a score of 1:2.

The team will meet Gabala in the X tour. The match will be played on October 28 starts at 17:00 local time.