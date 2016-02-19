XXII tournament of Azerbaijan Premier League kicks off

Baku. 19 February.REPORT.AZ/ Today starts XXII tournament of Azerbaijan Football Premier League.

Report informs, one match will be held in the first day of the tournament.

In opening match, 'Inter' of Baku will receive 'Kapaz' of Ganja.

Currently, 'Kapaz' holds 4th place of standings with 32 points, 'Inter' the 5th with 31 points.

Azerbaijan Premier League, XXII tournament

15:00. 'Inter" (Baku) - 'Kapaz" (Ganja)

Referees: Fariz Yusifov, Mehman Mahmudov, Kamran Bayramov, Ziya Nasirov

AFFA representative: Ramiz Abdullayev

Referee-inspector: Vusal Aliyev

Baku. 'Inter Arena'

Notably, other matches will be held on February 20-21.