XIX round of Azerbaijan Premier League kicks off in Baku

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ 19th round of Azerbaijan Premier League kicks off today. Report informs, both games of the week will take place in the capital.

“Inter Arena” will host first match of the week between “Inter” and “Zira”, who will fight to qualify for European cups.

Another game of the day will be played between “Neftchi” and “Kapaz”. The sides will play 46th match.

Azerbaijan Premier League, XIX round

18 February (Saturday)

15:30. “Inter” – “Zira”

Referees: Orkhan Mammadov, Vagif Musayev, Akif Amirali, Ziya Nasirov

AFFA representative: Arif Farajov

Inspector: Karim Agayev

"Inter Arena”

18:00. "Neftchi” – "Kapaz”

Referees: Rauf Jabbarov, Nahid Aliyev, Rahil Ramazanov, Aliyar Ağayev

AFFA representatives: Sakin Mammadzade

Inspector: Fizuli Najafov

"Bakcell Arena”