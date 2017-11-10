Vagif Sadigov: Gurban Gurbanov will listen to AFFA Coaching Committee regarding appointments

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "A general discussion should be held when head coaches are recommended at national teams on different age groups. If the subject is national teams, all healthy forces should unite".

Vagif Sadigov, Chairman of AFFA Coaching Committee told Report.

According to him, after appointment of Gurban Gurbanov as the manager of Azerbaijan national football team and putting the national teams of the lower age groups at his disposal, discussions will be held with the AFFA Coaching Committee regarding the new appointments: "When Gurban Gurbanov was asked about new head coach nominees to the lower age groups, he said that he will consult with the AFFA leadership. In turn, the Association will get the opinions of the Coaching Committee. I think that Gurbanov will listen to our thoughts. Of course, he will give the final decision. Wrong step shouldn't be taken in this choice. We must work together to reach the unified system and improve. The role of the AFFA Coaching Committee is also important in this process".

Sadigov also touched upon failure of the U-21 Azerbaijani national team at 2019 U21 EURO qualifying round and loss to the German national team in the last match 0:7. He said that the current generation cannot show itself on the positive side.