Vagif Sadigov: Defeat against North Ireland had “cold shower” effect

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ We will meet together with head coach Robert Prosenchki and talk over last results. Later we will be able to say something about national team’s performance.

Chairman of AFFA Coaching Committee Vagif Sadigov told Report talking about 0:4 defeat of national team in 2018 world cup qualification group forth match against North Ireland.

He told that they are upset with the result: “We had been happy with national squad’s performance, and we were hoping they would do the same in North Ireland. Unfortunately, we are disappointed with the result. We conceded goals from dead ball situations and fast counter attacks. This shows that we still have to work much. I can say that defeat against North Ireland had “cold shower” effect on everybody. We have to work not to repeat these mistakes next year, keep believing in ourselves, and go on”.

Head of committee enlisted several reasons of the defeat: “There are number of reasons, and we have to study them to make conclusions. Neither victory, nor defeat appears without a reason. May be the reason was overconfidence or exceeding belief that we could beat them; I don’t know. The older problems also persist. We have to work on them”.