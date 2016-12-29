Ukraine refuses Russia to host World Cup

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Football Federation of Ukraine, Andrey Pavelko spoke about his visit to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Report informs, A.Pavelko said that they don't want Russia to host the cup.

He stated their intention to participate in the World Cup: "We are eager to take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It is unknown whether we have qualified for the cup. Firstly, we should solve it. Then we will take a decision on our visit. If we are qualified for, the federation's Executive Committee will adopt a decision on a visit to Russia. However, we don't want Russia to host the cup".

A.Pavelko also spoke about a home qualifier against Turkey on September 2, 2017: "We should prepare for the match with Turkey. We are working together with the embassy and local representatives to avoid any violations. A venue for the match will be identified by the Executive Committee. We will discuss all possible options and chose safe area. This game will be in the focus of attention of all the necessary authorities".