    UEFA punishes "Liverpool" player for 4 matches

    Lazar Markovic will not take part in the matches with Beshiktash

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/  UEFA punished England's "Liverpool" club footballer Lazar Markovich for 4 matches. Report informs, it was due to 21-year-old forward was shown a red during the match with Swiss "Basel" in the Championship League group stage. It was the second punishment of Markovich in European competitions.

    Lazar Markovic will not take part in the matches with "Beshiktash". The first game will be held in "Enfild Road" on February 19, the return match will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on February 26.

