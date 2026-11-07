UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan women's team fixtures announced
Football
- 07 November, 2026
- 10:23
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The fixture schedule for the Azerbaijan women"s national football team in the 2027 UEFA Women"s Nations League group stage has been announced.
The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) told Report that Siyasat Asgarov's side will compete in Group 2 of League C against Latvia, Georgia and Liechtenstein.
The team will open its campaign at home against Liechtenstein on March 2. On March 6, Azerbaijan will face Georgia away, followed by an away match against Latvia on April 20.
On April 24, the Azerbaijani team will host Georgia. It will then welcome Latvia on June 11 before travelling to face Liechtenstein on June 15.
UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Qadınlardan ibarət Azərbaycan millisinin oyunlarının təqvimi açıqlanıb
Лига наций УЕФА: Обнародован календарь матчей женской сборной Азербайджана
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