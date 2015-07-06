U.S. women soccer team defeats Japan 5:2 in World Cup final

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. women's soccer team, looking for revenge after a devastating loss in 2011 at the hands of Japan, dominated the World Cup final, solidly controlling the field and confusing the opposition's defense for the first half of the game, Report informs citing foreign media.

The victory was handily led by midfielder Carli Lloyd, who came up with three early goals to take a commanding lead within the first 20 minutes, ultimately leading to a third World Cup title.

The U.S. and Japan would finish the full 90 minutes of the game, and the U.S. would win by a final 5-2 margin, securing its first World Cup title since 1999 and its third overall -- the most in women's soccer history. But by the 16th minute, the game was already over.

Lloyd scored a hat trick as the U.S. burst to a four-goal lead in the first 16 minutes, and the Americans overwhelmed defending champion Japan 5-2 Sunday for their record third championship and first since 1999.