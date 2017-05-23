Turkish national player arrested on smuggling suspicion

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Player of Turkish national football team and Fenerbahçe club Ozan Tufan has been detained in anti-smuggling operation.

Report informs referring to Habertürk, Istanbul Gendarmerie launched an operation against a group importing luxury cars to Turkey through smuggling channels using fake documents.

According to information, Istanbul prosecutor office sanctioned arrest of 46 suspects in this illegal action. Ozan Tufan is also among them.

The information says that the famous player bought automobile from this group.