Turkish national football team's squad for Euro 2016 announced

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 23-man squad of the Turkish National Football Team that will compete at the European Football Championship EURO 2016 in France starting on June 10 was announced on Tuesday, Report informs referring to the official website of Turkey's Football Federation.

Goalkeepers:

Harun Tekin (Bursaspor), Onur Kıvrak (Trabzonspor), Volkan Babacan(Başakşehir)

Defense:

Ahmet Çalık (Gençlerbirliği), Caner Erkin (Fenerbahçe), Gökhan Gönül(Fenerbahçe), Hakan Balta (Galatasaray), İsmail Köybaşı (Beşiktaş), Mehmet Topal (Fenerbahçe), Semih Kaya (Galatasaray), Şener Özbayraklı (Fenerbahçe)

Midfielders:

Arda Turan (Barcelona / Spain), Emre Mor (Nordsjaelland / Denmark), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Bayer Leverkusen / Germany), Nuri Şahin (Borussia Dortmund / Germany), Selçuk İnan (Galatasaray), Oğuzhan Özyakup(Beşiktaş), Olcay Şahan (Beşiktaş), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe), Volkan Şen (Fenerbahçe), Yunus Mallı (Mainz 05 / Germany)

Strikers:

Burak Yılmaz (Beijing Guoan / China), Cenk Tosun (Beşiktaş)

The initial squad announced as 31 players were reduced to 23 players. Here are the players that were not included into the EURO 2016 squad: Ali Şaşal Vural (Eskişehirspor), Alper Potuk (Fenerbahçe), Çağlar Söyüncü (Altınordu), Gökhan Töre (Beşiktaş), Mahmut Tekdemir(Başakşehir), Mevlüt Erdinç (Guingamp / France), Serdar Aziz(Bursaspor), Yasin Öztekin (Galatasaray).

Following a friendly match with Slovenia on June 5, the Red-Whites will move to France to participate in the 24-team tournament. Here's the fixture of Turkish National Football Team in Group D:

June 12, Sunday - 15:00 CET: Turkey-Croatia

June 17, Friday - 21:00 CET: Spain-Turkey

June 21, Tuesday - 21:00 CET: Czech Republic-Turkey