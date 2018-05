Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Trabzonspor FC officially declared its new president.

Report informs referring to club's website, Muharrem Usta will lead the club.

M.Usta poll 3062 votes in elections and hold president post. He is 13 votes ahead of Celil Həkimoğlu. Abraham Hacıosmanoğlu, former head of club polled 1040 votes.

Former president Abraham Hacıosmanoğlu has led the club since 2013.