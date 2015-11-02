Time of two games of Azerbaijani Premier League changed

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Changes have been made in table of XII round of Premier League of Azerbaijani football games.

Report informs, citing the official website of the structure, date of meeting between "Gabala" and "Inter" has changed from November 7 to 9.

This decision was made by Professional Football League (PFL), taking into account the written request of the club "Gabala". The reason the club have a shortage of time due to the upcoming November 5th game in the group stage of the Europa League with German club "Borussia" (Dortmund).

At the same time, in regard with the live broadcasting, the game between "Zira" and "Sumgait" will take place not on November 6, but on 7.