Tickets for Qarabag-Roma match to go on sale today

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The tickets for the match between Qarabag and Italy’s Roma FCs within the framework of the group stage of the Champions League will go on sale on September 7.

Report informs citing the official Facebook page of Aghdam representative, tickets will be available from 17:00 at ASAN Service centers, box offices of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, 28 Mall, Park Bulvar (Qarabag’s fan shop), M. Rasulzade 3 (near Azerbaijan cinema theatre), Bulbul avenue, Nizami street (near Nizami cinema theatre), Uzeyir Hajibayov street 69x (behind the Government House), as well as online via the iTicket.az website.

An ID must be presented while purchasing tickets and entering the stadium. It will be possible to purchase one ticket with one ID.

The prices of tickets will cost 2-20 AZN for categories. The VIP tickets - 50 AZN.

Notably, Qarabag-Roma match will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on September 27 at 20:00.