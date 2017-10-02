Ticket sale for Qarabag-Atletico match intensify

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets sale intensified for Qarabag vs. Atletico match in 2018 World Cup group stage Round 3.

Report informs, fans wishing to get online tickets should buy vouchers from iTicket.az website and then change to tickets at the sales points.

Fans can also get tickets directly at the sales points mentioned below by presenting identity card.

Sale points:

Ganjlik mall and 28 mall

Park Bulvar (FC Qarabag fan shop)

M. Rasulzade, 3 (near Azərbaycan (Azerbaijan) cinema) Bul-bul Avenue

Boxing-office of Heydar Aliyev Palace

Asan Service Centers

Nizami Str. (near Nizami cinema)

Uzeyir Hajibeyov Str. 69x (behind Government House)

Notably, Qarabag - Atletico match will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium on October 18 at 20:00.