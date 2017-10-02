 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ticket sale for Qarabag-Atletico match intensify

    Fans can get tickets directly by presenting identity card

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets sale intensified for Qarabag vs. Atletico match in 2018 World Cup group stage Round 3.

    Report informs, fans wishing to get online tickets should buy vouchers from iTicket.az website and then change to tickets at the sales points.

    Fans can also get tickets directly at the sales points mentioned below by presenting identity card.

    Sale points:

    Ganjlik mall and 28 mall

    Park Bulvar (FC Qarabag fan shop)

    M. Rasulzade, 3 (near Azərbaycan (Azerbaijan) cinema) Bul-bul Avenue

    Boxing-office of Heydar Aliyev Palace

    Asan Service Centers

    Nizami Str. (near Nizami cinema)

    Uzeyir Hajibeyov Str. 69x (behind Government House)

    Notably, Qarabag - Atletico match will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium on October 18 at 20:00.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi