Date of Neftchi-Karabakh match announced

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The table of XIV round of games in the Premier League of Azerbaijani football has been defined.

Report informs, games of XIV round to last for 4 days.

Central meeting will be held between the champions of the past 5 seasons of Neftchi and Garabagh. The game is scheduled for November 20 at 5 p.m. at Bakcell Arena. The round started in Ganja will end in Gabala.

November 27 (Friday)

14:00. Kapaz (Ganja) - Inter (Baku)

Ganja city stadium

November 28 (Saturday)

14:30. AZAL (Baku) - Sumgayit

Baku, AZAL Arena

16.30. Zira (Baku) - Khazar-Lankaran

Baku, stadium of Zira sports complex

November 29 (Sunday)

17:00. Neftchi (Baku) - Garabagh (Agdam)

Baku, Bakcell Arena

November 30 (Monday)

17:00. Gabala - Ravan (Baku)

Gabala City Stadium

All the games of XIV round will be broadcast by CBC Sport TV channel.