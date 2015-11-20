Date of Neftchi-Karabakh match announced

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The table of XIV round of games in the Premier League of Azerbaijani football has been defined.
Report informs, games of XIV round to last for 4 days.
Central meeting will be held between the champions of the past 5 seasons of Neftchi and Garabagh. The game is scheduled for November 20 at 5 p.m. at Bakcell Arena. The round started in Ganja will end in Gabala.
November 27 (Friday)
14:00. Kapaz (Ganja) - Inter (Baku)
Ganja city stadium
November 28 (Saturday)
14:30. AZAL (Baku) - Sumgayit
Baku, AZAL Arena
16.30. Zira (Baku) - Khazar-Lankaran
Baku, stadium of Zira sports complex
November 29 (Sunday)
17:00. Neftchi (Baku) - Garabagh (Agdam)
Baku, Bakcell Arena
November 30 (Monday)
17:00. Gabala - Ravan (Baku)
Gabala City Stadium
All the games of XIV round will be broadcast by CBC Sport TV channel.
