    Date of Neftchi-Karabakh match announced

    Games of XIV round will last for 4 days

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The table of XIV round of games in the Premier League of Azerbaijani football has been defined.

    Report informs, games of XIV round to last for 4 days.

    Central meeting will be held between the champions of the past 5 seasons of Neftchi and Garabagh. The game is scheduled for November 20 at 5 p.m. at Bakcell Arena. The round started in Ganja will end in Gabala.

    November 27 (Friday)

    14:00. Kapaz (Ganja) - Inter (Baku)

    Ganja city stadium

    November 28 (Saturday)

    14:30. AZAL (Baku) - Sumgayit

    Baku, AZAL Arena

    16.30. Zira (Baku) - Khazar-Lankaran

    Baku, stadium of Zira sports complex

    November 29 (Sunday)

    17:00. Neftchi (Baku) - Garabagh (Agdam)

    Baku, Bakcell Arena

    November 30 (Monday)

    17:00. Gabala - Ravan (Baku)

    Gabala City Stadium

    All the games of XIV round will be broadcast by CBC Sport TV channel.

