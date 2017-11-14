Tearful goalkeeper Buffon declares end of his career

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Legendary İtalian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon ended his career for Italian national football team.

Report informs referring to the Mirror, he announced it after dramatic game with Sweden (0:0), as a result of which Italy will have to miss out on the World Cup in Russia for the first time in 60 years.

“Unfortunately, I could not end my career as I wished. There’s definitely a future, because we have pride and strength. We’re stubborn and hard-headed. After ugly falls we find a way to rise back up. A lot of these kids are talented, including Gianluigi Donnarumma and Mattia Perin. I wish them a lot of luck,” he said.

39-year-old Gianluigi Buffon has been played for national Italy since 1997 and he is the holder of a record 174 caps.

In Italian national team he played in five World Cups and five European championships. Buffon was in goal when Italy won the World Cup for the fourth time in 2006.

Earlier, Buffon also said he will retire from his football career upon the end of current season though he remains to be the main goalkeeper of Juventus.