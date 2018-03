Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tabriz club "Traktorsazi" reached the Hazfi Cup semi-finals.

Report informs, the team defeated "Saipa" by a score of 2:1.

In the game, which took place in front of local fans, players excelled "Traktorsazi" Hamza Yunus and Shahin Sahibi.

Ali Zeynalli from the rival team scored one goal.