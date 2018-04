Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Start time unveiled of the first match between Gabala FC with Greek club Panathinaikos at the Europa League 3rd qualifying round.

Report informs citing the UEFA official website, match will be held at Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in Athens on July 27, at 22:30 Baku time.

Notably, the second leg will be held on August 3 at Bakcell Arena.