Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Start time of return match between Gabala and Slovenian Maribor FCs at Europa League playoff round has been identified.

Report informs citing the rival club's official website, the match will be held on August 25 at 21:15 pm Baku time.

Match will be held at Stadion Lyudski vrt in Maribor city with seating capacity of 12 700.

Notably, the first match will be held in Baku on August 18.