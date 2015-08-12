Start time of games of "Karabakh" and "Gabala" in Europe League announced

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Start time of the first meetings of Azerbaijani representatives in Europe League - "Karabakh" and "Gabala" in the play-off stage, was announced. Report informs, first, "Gabala" club will have a match.

The "red-black" will meet with Greek "Panathinaikos" at 21: 00 p.m. (Baku time) in the "Bakcell Arena". At 23: 00 p.m. (Baku time) "Karabakh" will be the guest of "Young Boys" in Switzerland.

The first games will start on August 20, the second-leg matches will be held a week after.