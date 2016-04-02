Spanish La League excitement: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish giants Barcelona host Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday night where they'll be hoping to extend their 10-point lead over their arch rivals.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says there is no added pressure on him or his players before Saturday's El Clasico with Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Leaders Barcelona are 10 points clear of their fierce rivals and closing in on a third title in four seasons.

Real, last crowned champions of Spain in 2012, are third in the table with eight games left.

"I'm completely relaxed. This is a game of football - and I am going to enjoy it," said Zidane on Friday.

Rafael Benitez was in charge of Real when Barcelona won 4-0 at the Bernabeu on 21 November, a result that proved the beginning of the end for the former Liverpool boss, who was sacked in January after just seven months in charge.

"I'll have no problems at all sleeping tonight," added Zidane, before his first El Clasico in charge.

"It's a game of football and we're in a good dynamic."

Zidane has a near full-strength side to pick from, although defender Raphael Varane missed training on Friday after being injured on international duty with France.

Real's last serious chance of winning silverware this season is in the Champions League.

They fly to Germany to play Wolfsburg in the first leg of their quarter-final tie next Wednesday but Zidane, a European Cup winner with Real in 2002, will not be rotating his squad.

"For me, the most important game is Saturday's game," added the 43-year-old.