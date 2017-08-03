Spain's La Liga rejects Neymar transfer to PSG

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spain's La Liga rejected payment of a record-breaking release clause that would allow Neymar to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain.

Report informs citing the AS.

It was stated that a group of lawyers representing Neymar visited La Liga in Madrid on Thursday to try to settle the transfer and pay the 222 million-euro ($263 million) break fee.

La Liga president, Javier Tebas, had already warned in an interview that Spain's league would not accept payment by PSG to trigger the release clause, saying it was potentially in breach of UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Notably, Neymar did not attend the Barcelona training session on August 2 to settle the issue. It was reported that the French club will pay 222 million euros to the Spanish FC to transfer the player.