Spainish Atletico hits anti-record - VIDEO

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ During XXXII tour of Spanish La Liga, Atletico Madrid missed two penalties, but still managed to secure three points as they defeated Osasuna 3-0 on Saturday evening. Thus the team hit anti record.

Report informs, representative of Madrid made a history after missing six penalties in row.

the away team's goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu saved two penalties in two minutes by Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Partey.

Notably, Atletico doubled their lead shortly after the break as Carrasco got his second goal of the game heading home from six-yards out. The hosts got their third goal after the hour-mark, as Felipe Luis got his name on the score-sheet with a clinical effort from 12-yards out.

Currently Atletico is in 3rd place with 65 points.