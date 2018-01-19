South African coach comments on possible transfer of Khama Billiat to Qarabag

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Pitso Mosimane, coach of South African club Mamelodi Sundowns commented on Khama Billiat's possible transfer to Qarabag FC.

Report informs, 53-year old coach told the ESPN. He said that with the once-feared forward line of Leonardo Castro, Billiat and Keagan Dolly, dubbed CBD, now a thing of the past.

"We have to make sure Sundowns stays on top and that we are able to win. The CBD has not played this season, but Sundowns is still on top. New transfer Gaston Sirino is part of the future and we can come up with another combination."

Notably, Khama Billiat, scouted by Qarabag, Orlando Pirates rumoured to be interested, too.

It is reported that the Azerbaijani club has been negotiating with Mamelodi Sundowns to reduce the transfer amount of $ 2.5 million, and the player was offered a salary of up to 80,000 AZN per month. Khamaldinho nicknamed Billiat earlier played for CAPS United of Zimbabwe, Ajax Capetown of South Africa. He appeared in 63 matches at Mamelodi Sundowns where he has played since 2013 and scored 23 goals, also, scored 7 goals in 26 matches at Zimbabwe national team since 2011. Billiat won South African Championship two times (2013-2014 and 2015-2016) with the current club, as well as the CAF Champions League (2016) and the CAF Super Cup (2017).