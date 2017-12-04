Slutsky resigns from head coach post of English team

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian coach Leonid Slutsky sacked from the head coach post of Hull City football club.

Report informs referring to the club's official website, 46-year-old coach had to leave the post because of unsuccessful results.

After playing 20 rounds in the Championship, the Tigers ranked the twenties with 19 points which did not satisfy the club management.

Slutsky was appointed as a head coach of Hull City during summer break window.

He was tasked to train the team to play again in the Premier League.