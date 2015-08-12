Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the second round of Azerbaijan Premier League matches announced.

Report informs matches will take place over 3 days.

First, the "Kapaz" and "Zire" teams will face. In the last match "Inter" and "Neftchi" will compete.

August 15 (Saturday)

21:00. "Ravan" - "Karabakh"

"Bail Arena"

21:00. AZAL - "Gabala"

"AZAL Arena"

August 16 (Sunday)

21:00. "Sumgait" - "Khazar Lankaran"

"Capital Bank Arena"

18:30. "Kapaz" - "Zira"

Ganja city stadium

August 17 (Monday)

21:00. "Inter" - "Neftchi"

"Inter Arena"