 Top
    Close photo mode

    Second round of Azerbaijan Premier League matches announced

    Matches will be held for 3 days

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the second round of Azerbaijan Premier League matches announced.

    Report informs matches will take place over 3 days.

    First, the "Kapaz" and "Zire" teams will face. In the last match "Inter" and "Neftchi" will compete.

    August 15 (Saturday)

    21:00. "Ravan" - "Karabakh"

    "Bail Arena"

    21:00. AZAL - "Gabala"

    "AZAL Arena"

    August 16 (Sunday)

    21:00. "Sumgait" - "Khazar Lankaran"

    "Capital Bank Arena"

    18:30. "Kapaz" - "Zira"

    Ganja city stadium

    August 17 (Monday)

    21:00. "Inter" - "Neftchi"

    "Inter Arena"

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi