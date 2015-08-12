Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the second round of Azerbaijan Premier League matches announced.
Report informs matches will take place over 3 days.
First, the "Kapaz" and "Zire" teams will face. In the last match "Inter" and "Neftchi" will compete.
August 15 (Saturday)
21:00. "Ravan" - "Karabakh"
"Bail Arena"
21:00. AZAL - "Gabala"
"AZAL Arena"
August 16 (Sunday)
21:00. "Sumgait" - "Khazar Lankaran"
"Capital Bank Arena"
18:30. "Kapaz" - "Zira"
Ganja city stadium
August 17 (Monday)
21:00. "Inter" - "Neftchi"
"Inter Arena"
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
