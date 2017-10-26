Rufat Dadashov: I want to return to Azerbaijani national team

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Berlin's Dinamo striker Rufat Dadashov who plays in the Regional League Division 4 North Eastern Region wants to return to Azerbaijan's national team again.

Report informs, 26-year-old striker told the Pressreader.

Dadashov, who headed the list of bombardiers with 11 goals after 12 rounds, recalled that after Berti Vogts left the post of coach he was not called to the national team: “I made a debut in national team in 2013. It was a great feeling.

Vogts firstly called me to the training camp, and then allowed me to play in start squad in next match. In my second game against Qatar, I scored one goal and two goals against Malta in third match. I scored all three goals in a friendly match. Then I distinguished myself in the selection match of the World Cup in Northern Ireland”.

However, according to Dadashov, the main point for him was match against Italy's Gianluigi Buffon in the 2016 European qualifying group match: "It was an incredible feeling, and it was not as if you were watching television, and I got the Buffon’s shirt after the game”.

The team of Dinamo has a total of 11 goals in the last five games, with eight balls in forward’s assets. He had a 1/3 stake in his team's goals. Considering himself as a classic striker, Dadashov has targeted to win the Berliner on October 27 and also lower the difference in points with leader "Energy".

The head coach of Dinamo Rene Ridlevich said he was glad with him: “Rufat scored important goals for us”.

Notably, Dadashov's younger brother Renat Dadashov is currently involved in the Azerbaijani national team. The young forward debuted at the 2018 World Cup qualifying group match on September 4, with 5:1 victory over San Marino.