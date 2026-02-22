Ronaldo scores twice, vows to stay in Saudi Arabia
Football
- 22 February, 2026
- 09:33
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr FC secured a 4-0 victory over Al Hazm in the 23rd round of the Saudi Pro League, Report informs.
Speaking after the match, the Portuguese star said he intends to continue playing in Saudi Arabia.
"I belong to Saudi Arabia. I want to continuehere". It's a country that welcomed me, as well as my family and friends. I'm happy here and want to continue here," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.
The 41-year-old forward has scored 20 goals in 22 appearances for Al Nassr across all competitions this season.
Latest News
10:09
Two aircraft collide at Amsterdam airportOther countries
09:52
CNN: US believes China is developing a new generation of nuclear weaponsOther countries
09:33
Ronaldo scores twice, vows to stay in Saudi ArabiaFootball
09:16
Trump says he's sending a hospital boat to GreenlandOther countries
09:02
Jeyhun Bayramov, Ishaq Dar mull issues arising from first Board of Peace meetingForeign policy
17:53
Azerbaijani envoy holds talks with minister for foreign affairs and cooperation of MonacoForeign policy
17:47
Photo
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership inspects activities of Air Defense UnitsMilitary
17:35
MPs considering investigation into Andrew's role as UK trade envoyOther countries
17:23