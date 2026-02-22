Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ronaldo scores twice, vows to stay in Saudi Arabia

    Football
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 09:33
    Ronaldo scores twice, vows to stay in Saudi Arabia

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr FC secured a 4-0 victory over Al Hazm in the 23rd round of the Saudi Pro League, Report informs.

    Speaking after the match, the Portuguese star said he intends to continue playing in Saudi Arabia.

    "I belong to Saudi Arabia. I want to continuehere". It's a country that welcomed me, as well as my family and friends. I'm happy here and want to continue here," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

    The 41-year-old forward has scored 20 goals in 22 appearances for Al Nassr across all competitions this season.

