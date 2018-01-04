Ronaldo: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't get 10-time Ballon d'Or in my day

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Messi and CR7 wouldn't have had 10 Ballon d'Or wins in my day".

Report informs, legendary Brazilian player Ronaldo (Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima) told in his interview with the Bild.

41-year old former striker claimed that it was much harder to be recognised as the best during his generation: "In my generation, the competition was much bigger than it is now, without wanting to belittle Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo," he said.

"They will fight for the title of the best player in the world in the coming years, but in my time we had Zidane, Rivaldo, Figo, me, and then Ronaldinho. That was a generation in which being the best was much more difficult."

Notably, Ronaldo won Ballon d'Or in 1997 and 2002. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were awarded this prize five time each.