Roma signs player scoring goal in match against Qarabag

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Italiaəs Roma FC has extended the contract with Diego Perotti, author of the winning match against Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the VI tour of the Champions League group stage.

Report informs referring to the club's official website, a new contract was signed with 29-year-old Argentine midfielder until June 2021.

Notably, Perotti transferred from Genoa FC to Roma club in January 2016. He scored the only goal in 53rd minute of match against Qarabag in Italy, December 5.