Robert Prosinecki speaks on appointment of Zidane

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Azerbaijani national team on football Robert Prosinecki commented on appointment of Zinedine Zidane as a head coach of Spain's 'Real Madrid' FC.

Report informs, Croatioan specialist giving interview to "goal.com" said that Rafael Benitez was not accepted by the Madrid fans and the public.

"Benitez was not accepted by the Madrid fans right from the beginning,” Prosinecki told Goal. “He was not made to feel welcome at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The 2-2 draw at Valencia on Sunday was the last straw as the pressure on him had been growing for weeks. Real had to change something and the coach is always the first to go.

"His replacement is a true legend, someone who was once the best player in the world

"Zidane will certainly give the crowd a lift. Barcelona are still favourites to win the title but Zidane will try to wake Real up.”

“Zidane’s methods are understood at the club as he coached the B team,” explained Prosinecki, who enjoyed a glittering career of his own as a midfielder and wore the Madrid shirt for three years in the early 90s.

“He is a true soldier of the club, has had some magnificent achievements and impressed everyone with his play and behaviour.

“Unlike Benitez, ‘Zizou’ will not have any problems with imposing his authority on the players and fans. That will make it easier for him to be accepted.

"Zidane will certainly play offensively as it is in his nature. At Real it is not enough to win, you have to win with style. The fans want attractive football, not just victories”, he added.