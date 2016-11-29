 Top
    Robert Prosinecki gave forecast for 'Qarabag' vs 'Gabala' match

    Head coach of Azerbaijani national team expects victory with a minimum score© Report

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's national football team coach Robert Prosinecki today gave a forecast for Qarabag' vs 'Gabala' match within the XIII tour of the Premier League. 

    Report informs, Croatian expert said he is expecting victory with a minimum score.

    Objectively speaking 'Qarabag' has higher quality players. I can say in advance the team will win. The score? Let's say 1: 0, the coach said.

    Notably, the match in Azersun Arena will start at 19:00.

