    Rivals of "Karabakh" and "Gabala" in Europe League determined

    The group matches will start on September 17

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a draw ceremony of the European League group stage took place. Report informs, in the draw ceremony held in Monaco, the rivals of Azerbaijani representatives- "Karabakh" and "Gabala" clubs were determined.

    Group A: "Ajax" (Netherlands), "Celtic" (Scotland), "Fenerbahce" (Turkey), "Molde" (Norway)

    Group B: "Rubin" (Russia), "Liverpool" (England), "Bordeaux" (France), "Syon" (Switzerland)

    Group C: "Borussia" (Dortmund, Germany), PAOK (Greece), "Krasnodar" (Russia), "Gabala" (Azerbaijan)

    Group D: "Napoli" (Italy), "Brugge" (Belgium), "Legia" (Poland), "Midtyulland" (Denmark)

    Group E: "Villarreal" (Spain), "Victoria" (Plzen, Czech Republic), "Rapid Wien" (Vienna, Austria) "Dynamo" (Minsk, Belarus)

    Group F: "Marseille" (France), "Braga" (Portugal), "Slovan" (Liberets, Czech Republic), "Groningen" (Netherlands)

    Group G: "Dnepr" (Ukraine), "Lazio" (Italy), "Saint Etienne" (France), "Rosenborg" (Norway)

    Group H: "Sporting" (Portugal), "Sports" (Turkey), "Locomotive" (Moscow, Russia), "Skenderbeu" (Albania)

    Group I: "Basel" (Switzerland), "Fiorentina" (Italy), "Lex" (Poland), "Belenenses" (Portugal)

    Group J: "Tottenham" (England), "Anderlecht" (Belgium), "Monaco" (France), "Karabakh" (Azerbaijan)

    Group K: "FC Schalke 04" (Germany), APOEL (Cyprus), "Sparta" (Prague, Czech Republic), "Asteras" (Greece)

    Group L: "Athletic" (Spain), AZ (Netherlands), "Augsburg" (Germany), "Guerrilla" (Serbia)

    The first matches of the group stage will be held on September 17.

