Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ 2017/18 season draw in qualifying round of the European Championship among U-19 teams was held today.

Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA, Azerbaijan's U-17 team will take part in the 3rd group.

Girls team will compete with Spain, Iceland and Montenegro.U-19 competed with Spain, Ukraine and Albania in the 4th group.