    Referees to handle Northern Ireland vs Azerbaijan match named

    Match will be managed by French referees

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Referees to handle Northern Ireland - Azerbaijan match of 2018 World Cup qualification 4th round have been identified.

    Report informs, the match will be managed by French referees.

    Referee of Group C match is Clément Turpin.

    World Cup, qualification, Group C

    11 November

    23:45. Northern Ireland - Azerbaijan

    Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

    Assistant referees: Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore (FRA)

    4th official: Frank Schneider (FRA) 

