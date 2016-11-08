Referees to handle Northern Ireland vs Azerbaijan match named

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Referees to handle Northern Ireland - Azerbaijan match of 2018 World Cup qualification 4th round have been identified.

Report informs, the match will be managed by French referees.

Referee of Group C match is Clément Turpin.

World Cup, qualification, Group C

11 November

23:45. Northern Ireland - Azerbaijan

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

Assistant referees: Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore (FRA)

4th official: Frank Schneider (FRA)