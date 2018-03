Referees of San-Marino-Azerbaijan match named

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments for 2018 World Cup qualifying group match between San Marino and national team of Azerbaijan announced. Report informs Belgian brigade is in charge of the game to be held on September 4.

2018 World Cup

Qualifying round

Group C

First tour

20:00. San Marino - Azerbaijan

Referee: Sébastien Delferiere (Belgium)

Assistant Referee 1: Yves de Neve (Belgium)

Assistant Referee 2: Jo de Weirdt (Belgium)

Fourth Official: Alexandru Boucaut (Belgium)

UEFA Referee Observer: Emil Bozhinovski (Macedonia)

UEFA Delegate: Luca Zorzi (Switzerland)