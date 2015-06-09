Referees of Norway-Azerbaijan match revealed

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/The referees for EURO 2016 qualifying football match between Norway and Azerbaijan, which to be held on June 12 revealed.

Report informs, the Polish referee, Paul Gil appointed to the match.

Also, his countrymen, Konrad Sapela and Marcin Borkovski to be the side referees, Bartos Frankovsky and Chrishtof Yakubik as additional assistant referees and Radoslav Seyka as the fourth referee will assist him.

UEFA representative is Crawford Wilson from the Northern Ireland and referee-inspector is Cypriot Costas Kapitanis.

Norway - Azerbaijan match will start 23: 45 p.m. Baku time.